Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Lafayette 1-9; Quinnipiac 8-2

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to M&T Bank Arena at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Lafayette and the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Lafayette falling 69-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday.

Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Lafayette is now 1-9 while the Bobcats sit at 8-2. Quinnipiac is 6-1 after wins this year, and the Leopards are 1-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.