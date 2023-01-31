Who's Playing

Marist @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Marist 7-13; Quinnipiac 15-6

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Marist Red Foxes will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 67-66 at home and Quinnipiac taking the second 77-52.

The Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-72 to the Iona Gaels.

Meanwhile, Marist lost to the Siena Saints at home by a decisive 70-55 margin.

Quinnipiac took their game against Marist when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 77-52 score. Quinnipiac's victory shoved the Red Foxes out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac have won nine out of their last 15 games against Marist.