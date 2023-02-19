Who's Playing
Rider @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Rider 14-10; Quinnipiac 18-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Rider Broncs will be on the road. The Broncs and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Rider hasn't won a contest against Quinnipiac since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was close but no cigar for Rider as they fell 81-78 to the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday.
Speaking of close games: on Friday Quinnipiac sidestepped the Siena Saints for a 66-63 win.
Quinnipiac's victory lifted them to 18-9 while Rider's defeat dropped them down to 14-10. We'll see if Quinnipiac can repeat their recent success or if the Broncs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Quinnipiac and Rider both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Rider 63
- Jan 19, 2022 - Quinnipiac 73 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 14, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Rider 70
- Feb 21, 2021 - Quinnipiac 93 vs. Rider 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 64
- Feb 16, 2020 - Rider 79 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 07, 2020 - Quinnipiac 80 vs. Rider 61
- Feb 12, 2019 - Quinnipiac 98 vs. Rider 88
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rider 72 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Rider 74 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Jan 12, 2018 - Rider 78 vs. Quinnipiac 60
- Feb 26, 2017 - Rider 99 vs. Quinnipiac 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Rider 112 vs. Quinnipiac 107
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rider 60 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Jan 24, 2016 - Rider 75 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Jan 04, 2016 - Quinnipiac 64 vs. Rider 60