Who's Playing

Rider @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Rider 14-10; Quinnipiac 18-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Rider Broncs will be on the road. The Broncs and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Rider hasn't won a contest against Quinnipiac since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was close but no cigar for Rider as they fell 81-78 to the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday.

Speaking of close games: on Friday Quinnipiac sidestepped the Siena Saints for a 66-63 win.

Quinnipiac's victory lifted them to 18-9 while Rider's defeat dropped them down to 14-10. We'll see if Quinnipiac can repeat their recent success or if the Broncs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac and Rider both have eight wins in their last 16 games.