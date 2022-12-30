Who's Playing

Siena @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Siena 7-5; Quinnipiac 9-4

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 78-71 and Quinnipiac taking the second 77-71.

Quinnipiac came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, falling 77-68. Guard Dezi Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Siena was expected to lose against the American Eagles last Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Siena ultimately received the gift of a 64-61 victory from a begrudging American squad.

The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Saints when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Quinnipiac's victory shoved Siena out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won eight out of their last 13 games against Quinnipiac.