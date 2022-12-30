Who's Playing
Siena @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Siena 7-5; Quinnipiac 9-4
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Siena winning the first 78-71 and Quinnipiac taking the second 77-71.
Quinnipiac came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, falling 77-68. Guard Dezi Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Siena was expected to lose against the American Eagles last Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Siena ultimately received the gift of a 64-61 victory from a begrudging American squad.
The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Saints when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Quinnipiac's victory shoved Siena out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
Series History
Siena have won eight out of their last 13 games against Quinnipiac.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Siena 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Siena 78 vs. Quinnipiac 71
- Jan 30, 2022 - Siena 85 vs. Quinnipiac 76
- Feb 26, 2020 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Jan 26, 2020 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Feb 17, 2019 - Quinnipiac 107 vs. Siena 100
- Mar 01, 2018 - Quinnipiac 67 vs. Siena 58
- Jan 21, 2018 - Quinnipiac 76 vs. Siena 69
- Jan 01, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Siena 70
- Jan 30, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 75
- Jan 12, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Feb 28, 2016 - Siena 80 vs. Quinnipiac 65
- Jan 15, 2016 - Siena 64 vs. Quinnipiac 52