Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 3-1; Quinnipiac 5-0

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell.

The Lumberjacks had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits this past Saturday, taking their contest 93-82.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac strolled past the Albertus Magnus Falcons with points to spare last Friday, taking the matchup 86-68.

Their wins bumped Stephen F. Austin to 3-1 and Quinnipiac to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Stephen F. Austin and Quinnipiac clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.