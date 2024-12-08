Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Bucknell 4-6, Radford 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, Radford is heading back home. They will welcome the Bucknell Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Radford is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since January 20th on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past NC Central 70-67.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They lost to St. Bona. at home by a decisive 64-47 margin. The game marked the Bison's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Radford's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Bucknell, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Radford was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 70-63. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.