Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 6-12, Radford 11-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, Radford is heading back home. The Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center.

Radford fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Blue Hose with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 76-60. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

The Highlanders have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 6-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Radford have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes per game this season. Given Radford's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-4-1 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Gardner-Webb in their most recent matchups.

Radford is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Gardner-Webb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Radford.