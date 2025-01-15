Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 7-10, Radford 12-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Radford was able to grind out a solid victory over SC Upstate, taking the game 80-67. With that win, the Highlanders brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Gardner-Webb faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They took a serious blow against High Point, falling 96-55. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-23.

Even though they lost, Gardner-Webb smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Radford's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-6. As for Gardner-Webb, their loss dropped their record down to 7-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Radford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Radford strolled past Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 90-74. Will Radford repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.