Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: High Point 10-4, Radford 10-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

What to Know

High Point has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The High Point Panthers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dedmon Center. High Point has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Bellarmine scored an imposing 85 points on Saturday, High Point still came out on top. The Panthers took their contest against the Knights 90-85.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Radford's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 93-58. Radford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-23.

Despite their loss, Radford saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kenyon Giles, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Radford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Panthers' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

High Point is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Radford is a slight 2.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against High Point.