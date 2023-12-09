Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: NC Central 4-6, Radford 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The NC Central Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Radford Highlanders at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. NC Central is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, NC Central faltered in their game on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 77-47 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers. The over/under was set at 124 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Perry Smith Jr., who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, NC Central struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Virginia racked up 24.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix on Sunday, taking the game 82-72. With that victory, Radford brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

The Eagles have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

NC Central is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: NC Central have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Radford is a big 9-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Radford won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.