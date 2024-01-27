Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Radford Highlanders
Current Records: Presbyterian 9-12, Radford 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Radford is 8-2 against Presbyterian since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Wednesday, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 81-69. Radford has struggled against UNC-Ash. recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 80-70 to the Lancers.
The Highlanders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season. As for the Blue Hose, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.
Radford beat Presbyterian 67-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Radford 67 vs. Presbyterian 59
- Dec 31, 2022 - Radford 69 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 05, 2022 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Radford 70
- Dec 31, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Radford 63
- Dec 30, 2020 - Radford 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. Presbyterian 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Radford 75 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Mar 07, 2019 - Radford 84 vs. Presbyterian 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Radford 79 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Feb 18, 2018 - Radford 74 vs. Presbyterian 68