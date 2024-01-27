Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Presbyterian 9-12, Radford 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford is 8-2 against Presbyterian since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 81-69. Radford has struggled against UNC-Ash. recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 80-70 to the Lancers.

The Highlanders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season. As for the Blue Hose, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Radford beat Presbyterian 67-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.