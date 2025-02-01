Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-18, Radford 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford is 8-2 against SC Upstate since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, Radford couldn't handle UNC-Ash. and fell 72-65. The Highlanders haven't had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though they lost, Radford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 82-75 to Charleston Southern.

Radford's loss dropped their record down to 14-9. As for SC Upstate, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-18.

Radford beat SC Upstate 80-67 when the teams last played on January 11th. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.