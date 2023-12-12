Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: VMI 2-8, Radford 7-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dedmon Center. VMI might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Keydets came up short against the Eagles and fell 77-69. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with American: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Radford proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 82-74 win over the Eagles. 82 seems to be a good number for Radford as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Keydets' loss dropped their record down to 2-8. As for the Highlanders, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

VMI came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 77-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for VMI since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Radford has won 2 out of their last 3 games against VMI.