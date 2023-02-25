Who's Playing
Campbell @ Radford
Current Records: Campbell 13-16; Radford 17-13
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Radford Highlanders are heading back home. Radford and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-64 to the High Point Panthers.
Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 95-93 to the Winthrop Eagles. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Fighting Camels, who have now lost three close ones in a row against Winthrop.
The losses put Radford at 17-13 and Campbell at 13-16. Radford is 5-7 after losses this year, Campbell 10-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won nine out of their last 17 games against Campbell.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Campbell 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Radford 71 vs. Campbell 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Campbell 70 vs. Radford 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 60
- Jan 20, 2021 - Radford 67 vs. Campbell 61
- Jan 19, 2021 - Radford 97 vs. Campbell 91
- Feb 15, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. Campbell 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Radford 68 vs. Campbell 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Campbell 64 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 30, 2019 - Campbell 68 vs. Radford 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Radford 72 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2018 - Campbell 59 vs. Radford 56
- Mar 03, 2017 - Campbell 66 vs. Radford 50
- Feb 25, 2017 - Campbell 61 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 26, 2017 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 20, 2016 - Radford 78 vs. Campbell 66