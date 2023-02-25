Who's Playing

Campbell @ Radford

Current Records: Campbell 13-16; Radford 17-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Radford Highlanders are heading back home. Radford and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-64 to the High Point Panthers.

Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 95-93 to the Winthrop Eagles. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Fighting Camels, who have now lost three close ones in a row against Winthrop.

The losses put Radford at 17-13 and Campbell at 13-16. Radford is 5-7 after losses this year, Campbell 10-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 17 games against Campbell.