Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Radford
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-9; Radford 9-9
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-10 against the Radford Highlanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Buccaneers and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.
Charleston Southern simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the High Point Panthers at home 106-69.
Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. Radford took down Winthrop 66-52.
Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Buccaneers to 7-9 and the Highlanders to 9-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Radford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
- Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73