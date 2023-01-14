Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Radford

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-9; Radford 9-9

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-10 against the Radford Highlanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Buccaneers and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center.

Charleston Southern simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the High Point Panthers at home 106-69.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. Radford took down Winthrop 66-52.

Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Buccaneers to 7-9 and the Highlanders to 9-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Radford have won ten out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.