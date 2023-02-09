Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Radford
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-11; Radford 16-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Radford sidestepped the Winthrop Eagles for a 69-66 win.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, winning 56-48.
The Highlanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against Gardner-Webb in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 63-59. Will Radford repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 14 games against Radford.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 42
- Feb 18, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Radford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. Radford 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Radford 65
- Jan 17, 2019 - Radford 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Gardner-Webb 66
- Jan 12, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 59 vs. Radford 54
- Feb 15, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 59
- Jan 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 59
- Jan 24, 2016 - Radford 69 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Radford 61