Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Radford

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-11; Radford 16-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Radford Highlanders and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Radford sidestepped the Winthrop Eagles for a 69-66 win.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, winning 56-48.

The Highlanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Radford came out on top in a nail-biter against Gardner-Webb in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 63-59. Will Radford repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 14 games against Radford.