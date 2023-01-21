Who's Playing

High Point @ Radford

Current Records: High Point 10-9; Radford 11-9

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dedmon Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with High Point winning the first 63-58 at home and Radford taking the second 66-64.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday High Point proved too difficult a challenge. High Point secured a 71-66 W over Winthrop.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were able to grind out a solid win over the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, winning 63-55.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 10-9 and Radford to 11-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when High Point and Radford clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 12 games against High Point.