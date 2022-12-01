Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Radford

Current Records: North Carolina Central 4-3; Radford 4-3

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their matchup 79-66.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Radford has finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 69-53 victory over the Elon Phoenix on Sunday.

North Carolina Central is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-1 ATS and Radford 4-1.

The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 4-3 and Radford to 4-3. The Eagles are 2-0 after wins this season, the Highlanders 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.