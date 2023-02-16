Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Radford
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 20-7; Radford 17-10
What to Know
A Big South battle is on tap between the Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Radford didn't have too much trouble with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on the road this past Saturday as they won 90-71.
Meanwhile, things were close when UNC-Asheville and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed this past Saturday, but the Bulldogs ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.
It was close but no cigar for the Highlanders as they fell 62-58 to UNC-Asheville in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Radford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 62 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 25, 2021 - Radford 73 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Jan 24, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Radford 68
- Feb 20, 2020 - Radford 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Radford 90 vs. UNC-Asheville 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 69
- Dec 29, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
- Feb 11, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Jan 14, 2016 - Radford 91 vs. UNC-Asheville 86