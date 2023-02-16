Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Radford

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 20-7; Radford 17-10

What to Know

A Big South battle is on tap between the Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dedmon Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Radford didn't have too much trouble with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on the road this past Saturday as they won 90-71.

Meanwhile, things were close when UNC-Asheville and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed this past Saturday, but the Bulldogs ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.

It was close but no cigar for the Highlanders as they fell 62-58 to UNC-Asheville in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Radford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.