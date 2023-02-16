Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Radford

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 20-7; Radford 17-10

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when UNC-Asheville and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed on Saturday, but the Bulldogs ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.

Meanwhile, Radford strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 90-71.

UNC-Asheville is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UNC-Asheville, who are 13-12 against the spread.

UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 62-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.