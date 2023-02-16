Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Radford
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 20-7; Radford 17-10
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when UNC-Asheville and the Presbyterian Blue Hose clashed on Saturday, but the Bulldogs ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72.
Meanwhile, Radford strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 90-71.
UNC-Asheville is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UNC-Asheville, who are 13-12 against the spread.
UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 62-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Radford have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 62 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 25, 2021 - Radford 73 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Jan 24, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Radford 68
- Feb 20, 2020 - Radford 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Radford 90 vs. UNC-Asheville 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 69
- Dec 29, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
- Feb 11, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Jan 14, 2016 - Radford 91 vs. UNC-Asheville 86