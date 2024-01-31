Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: La Salle 11-9, Rhode Island 9-11

What to Know

La Salle is 2-8 against the Rams since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. La Salle pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Rams.

La Salle came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with an 80-70 win over the Colonials on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, as La Salle did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La Salle to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Khalil Brantley, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 92-84 to the Patriots. Rhode Island has not had much luck with the Patriots recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. David Green, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Green has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Cam Estevez, who scored 15 points.

The Explorers' victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Rams, they dropped their record down to 9-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While only La Salle took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Rhode Island is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be La Salle's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

La Salle strolled past the Rams in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 73-56. Will La Salle repeat their success, or do the Rams have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 3-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.