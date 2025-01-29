Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-11, Rhode Island 14-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Minutemen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Rhode Island is hoping to do what George Wash. couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Massachusetts' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Massachusetts came out on top against George Wash. by a score of 74-61.

Massachusetts' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rahsool Diggins led the charge by posting 19 points along with four steals. What's more, Diggins also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jaylen Curry, who posted 19 points along with six assists.

Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Rhode Island has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 70-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of La Salle on Saturday. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaden House, who earned 16 points in addition to seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of David Fuchs, who scored nine points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Massachusetts pushed their record up to 9-11 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Rhode Island, their loss dropped their record down to 14-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Massachusetts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Massachusetts is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 4.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.