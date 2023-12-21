Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: New Hamp. 7-4, Rhode Island 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Rhode Island Rams at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on New Hamp., who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Wildcats beat the Skyhawks 75-62.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 67-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Rhode Island has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of Cam Estevez, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Estevez has scored all season. Always Wright was another key contributor, scoring five points along with four steals.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 7-4 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.