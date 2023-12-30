Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Northeastern 5-7, Rhode Island 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Northeastern, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Blue Devils, taking the game 79-74.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 81-71 to the Wildcats. Rhode Island didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zek Montgomery, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, and Jeremy Foumena who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Huskies' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-7. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.