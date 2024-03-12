Halftime Report

Saint Louis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-32 lead against Rhode Island.

If Saint Louis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-19 in no time. On the other hand, Rhode Island will have to make due with a 12-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 12-19, Rhode Island 12-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

St. Bona. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 73-65.

Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Terrence Hargrove Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They walked away with a 58-50 victory over the Rams on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Brown, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against George Mason on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Billikens' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Rams, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-19.

Looking forward, Saint Louis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 12-16, while Rhode Island is 11-17-1.

Saint Louis skirted past Rhode Island 94-91 in their previous meeting last Saturday. Does Saint Louis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rhode Island turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.