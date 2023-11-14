Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Wagner 1-1, Rhode Island 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will be playing at home against the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.5% better than the opposition, a fact Rhode Island proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 93-80 win over the Stags. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Rhode Island.

Rhode Island got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Fuchs out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden House was another key contributor, earning 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks humbled the Lions with a 83-48 smackdown. With Wagner ahead 44-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Seahawks to 1-1.

As for their next game, Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-18 record against the spread.

Rhode Island ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 6-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $859.46. On the other hand, Wagner was 5-7 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Rhode Island is a big 9.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

