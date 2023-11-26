Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Yale 4-2, Rhode Island 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.89

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Bulldogs made off with a 71-70 win over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last game, Rhode Island made sure to put some points up on the board against J&W-Prov. on Wednesday. The Rams simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Griffins 97-59 at home. With that victory, Rhode Island brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Rhode Island's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Weston, who scored 17 points. Zek Montgomery was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Yale is a solid 6-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.