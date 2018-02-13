How to watch Rhode Island-Richmond: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

The red-hot Rhode Island Rams extended their winning streak to 15 games by comfortably downing Davidson 72-59 on Friday. Now carrying the second-longest win streak in the country, the Rams face a surging Richmond team that has won six of its last eight games after a sluggish 3-13 start.

The key to Rhode Island's win streak has been the steady hand of senior sharpshooter Jared Terrell and backcourt running mate E.C. Matthews. The two have combined to score 137 points over their last five contests, and have emerged as the premier over the course of this season as they gear up for a promising postseason run.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET Where : Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island



: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV : CBS Sports Network



: CBS Sports Network LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis