How to watch Rhode Island-Richmond: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The Rams carry their 15-game win streak into Tuesday as they face the Spiders
The red-hot Rhode Island Rams extended their winning streak to 15 games by comfortably downing Davidson 72-59 on Friday. Now carrying the second-longest win streak in the country, the Rams face a surging Richmond team that has won six of its last eight games after a sluggish 3-13 start.
The key to Rhode Island's win streak has been the steady hand of senior sharpshooter Jared Terrell and backcourt running mate E.C. Matthews. The two have combined to score 137 points over their last five contests, and have emerged as the premier over the course of this season as they gear up for a promising postseason run.
Viewing information
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Rhode Island -14.5
- Prediction: Rhode Island has made its money this season taking care of lesser-talented teams, particularly within A-10 play. I think the Rams do the same Tuesday against Richmond, despite the Spiders' six wins in their last eight games. I like Rhode Island to cover, too. Pick: Rhode Island -14.5
