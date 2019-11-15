How to watch Rhode Island vs. Alabama: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Rhode Island (home) vs. Alabama (away)

Current Records: Rhode Island 1-1; Alabama 1-1

Last Season Records: Rhode Island 18-15; Alabama 18-15

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a loss.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Maryland Terrapins took down Rhode Island 73-55 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alabama also played a game with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 78-59 over the Florida Atlantic Owls. Alabama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Javian Davis, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds, and G Kira Lewis Jr., who had 16 points and eight assists along with six boards. Davis' performance made up for a slower contest against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rams are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Rhode Island was close but no cigar when the teams last met two seasons ago as they fell 68-64 to Alabama. Maybe the Rams will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crimson Tide.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.