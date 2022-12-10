Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Army West Point 5-5; Rhode Island 2-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Army will be strutting in after a win while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Black Knights escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Speaking of close games: Rhode Island was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 59-58 to the Brown Bears. Rhode Island's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 14 points along with six rebounds, and guard Malik Martin, who had 13 points in addition to seven boards.

Army is now 5-5 while the Rams sit at 2-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 38th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.