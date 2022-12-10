Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Army West Point 5-5; Rhode Island 2-7

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Army West Point Black Knights at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Army should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Rams will be looking to get back in the win column.

Rhode Island was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 59-58 to the Brown Bears. Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 14 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Malik Martin, who had 13 points along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: Army escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The Rams are now 2-7 while the Black Knights sit at 5-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island is stumbling into the contest with the 35th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. Army has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 7-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.