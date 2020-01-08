How to watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Rhode Island vs. Davidson basketball game
Who's Playing
Davidson @ Rhode Island
Current Records: Davidson 6-7; Rhode Island 8-5
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island will be seeking to avenge the 75-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 22 of last year.
Rhode Island entered their game against the Richmond Spiders on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Rams opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-61 loss to Richmond. G Fatts Russell just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only three points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Davidson opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-64 defeat to the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday. G Carter Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points. Collins had trouble finding his footing against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Collins' points were the most he has had all season.
Rhode Island is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.54
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Davidson have won five out of their last nine games against Rhode Island.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Davidson 75 vs. Rhode Island 66
- Feb 06, 2019 - Davidson 68 vs. Rhode Island 53
- Mar 11, 2018 - Davidson 58 vs. Rhode Island 57
- Mar 02, 2018 - Davidson 63 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Feb 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Davidson 59
- Mar 11, 2017 - Rhode Island 84 vs. Davidson 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Davidson 70
- Feb 03, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Davidson 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Davidson 65 vs. Rhode Island 54
