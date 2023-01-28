Who's Playing

La Salle @ Rhode Island

Current Records: La Salle 8-12; Rhode Island 7-13

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while the Explorers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

La Salle came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 64-57. Forward Fousseyni Drame wasn't much of a difference maker for La Salle; Drame finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Rhode Island proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island snuck past the Flyers with a 75-70 win. The Rams' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Brayon Freeman, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six rebounds, and guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

The Explorers are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-11 all in all.

La Salle is now 8-12 while Rhode Island sits at 7-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: La Salle has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 12 games against La Salle.