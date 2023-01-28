Who's Playing
La Salle @ Rhode Island
Current Records: La Salle 8-12; Rhode Island 7-13
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while the Explorers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
La Salle came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 64-57. Forward Fousseyni Drame wasn't much of a difference maker for La Salle; Drame finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Rhode Island proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island snuck past the Flyers with a 75-70 win. The Rams' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Brayon Freeman, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six rebounds, and guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.
The Explorers are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-11 all in all.
La Salle is now 8-12 while Rhode Island sits at 7-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: La Salle has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 12 games against La Salle.
- Jan 07, 2023 - La Salle 77 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93
- Jan 03, 2018 - Rhode Island 74 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 67 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 62