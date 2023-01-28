Who's Playing

La Salle @ Rhode Island

Current Records: La Salle 8-12; Rhode Island 7-13

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the La Salle Explorers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Rhode Island proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island managed a 75-70 win over Dayton. Rhode Island relied on the efforts of guard Brayon Freeman, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six rebounds, and guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Explorers came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 64-57. Forward Fousseyni Drame wasn't much of a difference maker for La Salle; Drame played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-14 shooting.

The Rams' win brought them up to 7-13 while La Salle's loss pulled them down to 8-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Explorers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 12 games against La Salle.