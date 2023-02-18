Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-13; Rhode Island 8-17

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Rhode Island was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 55-54 to the VCU Rams.

Speaking of close games: UMass was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 64-62 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Guard Keon Thompson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Minutemen; Thompson finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Rhode Island is now 8-17 while UMass sits at 13-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 16 games against Massachusetts.