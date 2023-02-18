Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Rhode Island
Current Records: Massachusetts 13-13; Rhode Island 8-17
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Rhode Island was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 55-54 to the VCU Rams.
Speaking of close games: UMass was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 64-62 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Guard Keon Thompson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Minutemen; Thompson finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Rhode Island is now 8-17 while UMass sits at 13-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 16 games against Massachusetts.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 78 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Feb 07, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Mar 10, 2016 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
- Feb 02, 2016 - Massachusetts 61 vs. Rhode Island 56