Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Rhode Island
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Rhode Island Rams are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Quinnipiac (14-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Rhode Island struggled last year, too, ending up 15-16.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.