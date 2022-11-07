Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Rhode Island

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Rhode Island Rams are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Quinnipiac (14-17), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Rhode Island struggled last year, too, ending up 15-16.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.