Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-1; Rhode Island 0-2

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at home. Rhode Island is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread favored the Rams this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Rhode Island as they fell 70-66 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats. Rhode Island's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Ishmael Leggett, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook made easy work of the Miami-Hamilton Harriers this past Friday and carried off an 86-65 win.

Rhode Island is now 0-2 while Stony Brook sits at 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams are stumbling into the game with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. But the Seawolves are 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.