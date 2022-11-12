Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 1-1; Rhode Island 0-1

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Texas State-San Marcos should still be riding high after a win, while the Rams will be looking to regain their footing.

The point spread favored Rhode Island on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-62 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The top scorer for Rhode Island was Ishmael Leggett (14 points).

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos had enough points to win and then some against the Mid-America Christian Evangels on Thursday, taking their game 71-53.

Rhode Island's loss took them down to 0-1 while Texas State-San Marcos' victory pulled them up to 1-1. A win for Rhode Island would reverse both their bad luck and Texas State-San Marcos' good luck. We'll see if the Rams manage to pull off that tough task or if Texas State-San Marcos keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.