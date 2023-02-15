Who's Playing
VCU @ Rhode Island
Current Records: VCU 18-7; Rhode Island 8-16
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Rhode Island Rams are heading back home. Rhode Island and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 75-67. The losing side was boosted by guard Jalen Carey, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds. Carey's performance made up for a slower game against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday. Carey's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for VCU as they fell 62-58 to the Dayton Flyers last week. One thing holding VCU back was the mediocre play of guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting.
Rhode Island is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.
The losses put Rhode Island at 8-16 and VCU at 18-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rhode Island is 26th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Rhode Island, VCU enters the contest with 17.1 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in VCU's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.60
Odds
The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 13 games against VCU.
- Feb 08, 2022 - VCU 73 vs. Rhode Island 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - VCU 63 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rhode Island 83 vs. VCU 68
- Jan 31, 2020 - Rhode Island 87 vs. VCU 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - Rhode Island 65 vs. VCU 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - Rhode Island 75 vs. VCU 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Rhode Island 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Rhode Island 71 vs. VCU 65
- Mar 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 76 vs. VCU 67
- Feb 02, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. VCU 68
- Mar 12, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. VCU 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Rhode Island 69 vs. VCU 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - VCU 83 vs. Rhode Island 67