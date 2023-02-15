Who's Playing

VCU @ Rhode Island

Current Records: VCU 18-7; Rhode Island 8-16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Rhode Island Rams are heading back home. Rhode Island and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 75-67. The losing side was boosted by guard Jalen Carey, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds. Carey's performance made up for a slower game against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday. Carey's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for VCU as they fell 62-58 to the Dayton Flyers last week. One thing holding VCU back was the mediocre play of guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting.

Rhode Island is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.

The losses put Rhode Island at 8-16 and VCU at 18-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rhode Island is 26th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Rhode Island, VCU enters the contest with 17.1 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in VCU's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.60

Odds

The Rams are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 13 games against VCU.