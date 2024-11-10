Halftime Report

Florida State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-23 lead against Rice.

Florida State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Florida State 1-0, Rice 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Rice Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Florida State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 74-62 victory over N. Kentucky.

Among those leading the charge was Taylor Bol Bowen, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Jamir Watkins was another key player, earning 17 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, Rice can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Tuesday. They came out on top against FIU by a score of 77-70.

Rice's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Caden Powell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Trae Broadnax, who went 7 for 11 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.