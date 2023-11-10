Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Harvard 1-0, Rice 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Rice Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Harvard took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Beacons, posting a 78-50 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Harvard did.

Meanwhile, Rice was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Celts at home to the tune of 101-57. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

The Crimson's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Owls, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.