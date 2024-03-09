Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Rice Owls

Current Records: North Texas 16-13, Rice 11-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Mean Green were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to the Owls. North Texas has struggled against FAU recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Jason Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 32 points. John Buggs III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. Rice found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 14 to 2 on offense.

Despite their defeat, Rice saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Travis Evee, who scored 20 points.

Rice struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Mean Green's defeat dropped their record down to 16-13. As for the Owls, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

North Texas beat Rice 74-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rice turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rice.