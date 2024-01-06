Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Rice Owls

Current Records: UTSA 6-8, Rice 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UTSA has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

UTSA and UAB couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Roadrunners lost 78-76 to the Blazers on a last-minute jump shot with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UTSA in their matchups with UAB: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Christian Tucker, who scored 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dre Fuller Jr., who scored 15 points.

We saw a pretty high 162-over/under line set for Rice's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-59 to the Green Wave on Wednesday. Rice has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA and Rice were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but UTSA came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can UTSA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice and UTSA both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.