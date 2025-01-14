Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Rice Owls

Current Records: UTSA 7-8, Rice 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Roadrunners in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UTSA is headed into Tuesday's match after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Wichita State. UTSA walked away with an 88-75 win over Wichita State on Saturday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Roadrunners as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

UTSA got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Raekwon Horton out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Horton had some trouble finding his footing against Tulsa on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Marcus Millender, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five assists and two steals.

Rice has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of Temple by a score of 73-70 on Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Rice was the slight favorite coming in.

The losing side was boosted by Andrew Akuchie, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they lost, Rice smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

UTSA's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Rice, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-6.

UTSA came up short against Rice when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 80-76. Can UTSA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rice is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Rice has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.