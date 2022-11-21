Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Rice

Current Records: Houston Christian 1-4; Rice 3-2

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are 1-5 against the Rice Owls since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Houston Christian will head out on the road to face off against Rice at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston Christian came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, falling 84-77.

Meanwhile, Rice bagged a 96-88 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday.

Houston Christian is now 1-4 while Rice sits at 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.30% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Owls have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rice have won five out of their last six games against Houston Christian.