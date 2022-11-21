Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Rice
Current Records: Houston Christian 1-4; Rice 3-2
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies are 1-5 against the Rice Owls since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Houston Christian will head out on the road to face off against Rice at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Houston Christian came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, falling 84-77.
Meanwhile, Rice bagged a 96-88 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday.
Houston Christian is now 1-4 while Rice sits at 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.30% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Owls have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
Series History
Rice have won five out of their last six games against Houston Christian.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Rice 88 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Dec 15, 2020 - Rice 90 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Dec 05, 2020 - Rice 86 vs. Houston Christian 64
- Dec 14, 2019 - Rice 96 vs. Houston Christian 84
- Nov 30, 2016 - Rice 90 vs. Houston Christian 77
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston Christian 77 vs. Rice 73