Who's Playing

NW State @ Rice

Current Records: NW State 8-2; Rice 7-3

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 0-4 against the Rice Owls since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Demons will head out on the road to face off against Rice at 3 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between NW State and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as NW State wrapped it up with a 91-73 win at home.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Rice at home against the North American Stallions on Thursday as the team secured a 92-54 victory.

NW State is now 8-2 while the Owls sit at 7-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Demons have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rice has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rice have won all of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.