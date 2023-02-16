Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Rice

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-19; Rice 16-9

What to Know

The Rice Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

Rice beat the Florida International Panthers 85-78 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Texas-El Paso Miners when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-66.

Rice's victory brought them up to 16-9 while the Roadrunners' defeat pulled them down to 7-19. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls enter the contest with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Rice's 8.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Rice.