Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Rice
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-19; Rice 16-9
What to Know
The Rice Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
Rice beat the Florida International Panthers 85-78 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Texas-El Paso Miners when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-66.
Rice's victory brought them up to 16-9 while the Roadrunners' defeat pulled them down to 7-19. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls enter the contest with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Rice's 8.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last 11 games against Rice.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Rice 88 vs. Texas-San Antonio 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. Rice 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Rice 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 78
- Jan 02, 2021 - Rice 84 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Rice 95 vs. Texas-San Antonio 86
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 90 vs. Rice 88
- Jan 10, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 95 vs. Rice 79
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Rice 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 68
- Jan 03, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 85 vs. Rice 80