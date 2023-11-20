Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Colorado 3-0, Richmond 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Colorado has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Richmond Spiders at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Center. Colorado might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Colorado proved. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 106-79 win at home. With Colorado ahead 53-33 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Colorado's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was KJ Simpson, who earned 23 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spiders came up short against the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 68-61.

The losing side was boosted by Neal Quinn, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Buffaloes pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25.67 points. As for the Spiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-1.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 55.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.