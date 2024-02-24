Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Davidson 15-11, Richmond 19-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Richmond is heading back home. They and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The matchup between Richmond and the Rams on Wednesday hardly resembled the 64-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Spiders walked away with an 85-77 victory over the Rams.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Jordan King, who scored 25 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats strolled past the Rams with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 68-53.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Connor Kochera, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Reed Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Spiders are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 15-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Richmond is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.