Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Davidson 12-7, Richmond 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Richmond will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Spiders and three for the Wildcats.

Last Saturday, Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-59 to Saint Louis.

Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dusan Neskovic, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. Neskovic's performance made up for a slower match against St. Bona. last Wednesday.

Richmond struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Davidson entered their matchup against Saint Joseph's on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Davidson lost to Saint Joseph's at home by a decisive 78-61 margin.

Reed Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 25 points along with five rebounds. His evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Richmond's loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Davidson, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Richmond hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, sneaking past 66-63. Does Richmond have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Davidson is a 3.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.